King Accepts Resignation Of Khasawneh's Cabinet, Tasks Jaafar Hassan With Forming New Government
9/18/2024 4:40:03 AM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - his majesty King Abdullah on Sunday accepted the resignation of Bishr Khasawneh's Cabinet, and entrusted it to continue as caretaker government until a new Cabinet is formed, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
The King also entrusted Jaafar Hassan with forming new Cabinet, succeeding that of Khasawneh, Petra reported.
