Trading Volume Of Real Estate Reached JD4.447B Till August In 2024

Department of Lands and Survey Building. Real Estate revenue decreased by 5% in 2024 till August (Photo courtesy of Petra)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The in Jordan recorded a total trading volume of approximately JD4.447 billion from January 2024 until the end of August, with a transaction volume of JD710 million in August, the Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported on Thursday.

According to the monthly report from the Department of Land and Survey, real estate revenue decreased by 5 per cent compared to the same period in 2023, totaling around JD167 million. The report noted a 2 per cent drop in apartment sales and a 7 per cent decline in land sales compared to the same period in 2023.

On a monthly basis, real estate revenue for August saw a 6 per cent decrease compared to the same month in 2023, amounting to approximately JD25 million.