King, Crown Prince Receive Cables On Anniversary Of Prophet's Birth


9/18/2024 4:39:45 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - his majesty King Abdullah has received cables on the anniversary of the birth of Prophet Mohammad from a number of world leaders. King Abdullah and HRH crown prince Hussein also received cables on the occasion from senior Jordanian officials and officers, heads of security agencies, and civil society representatives, according to a Royal Court statement.

Jordan Times

