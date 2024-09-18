Jordan Sees 23.87% Jump In Vehicle Sales, Driven By Electric, Hybrid Models

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Vehicle sales in Jordan rose sharply last month, increasing by 23.87 per cent compared to the annual average, according to Mohammad Shaheen, a board member of the General Jordanian Car Distributors Association.

Shaheen revealed in a press statement on Tuesday that 3,033 were sold from the Zarqa Free Zone, while 1,074 were sold through dealerships, bringing the total to 4,107 vehicles, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He attributed the rise in sales to stable prices and new regulations on the of electric vehicles, which have led to a surge in demand.

Electric vehicles led the market with 3,076 units sold, accounting for 75.5 per cent of total sales, marking an increase of 26.44 per cent over the annual average, he said.

Shaheen also noted that Hybrid vehicles also performed well, with sales increasing by 25.82 per cent, as a total of 710 hybrid units were sold, representing a market share of 17.43 per cent.

In contrast, sales of gasoline powered cars fell slightly by 1.72 per cent to 288 units, representing a market share of only 7.07 per cent, he said.

The surge in sales of electric and hybrid vehicles underlines a growing shift towards environmentally friendly transport in Jordan, as consumers increasingly opt for greener alternatives.