This report highlights different factors and opportunities prevailing in the Global Dental Market. According to the report, the Global Dental Market was valued at USD 36.01 billion in 2023, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.43% during 2025-2030.

The market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, rising awareness about oral health, and advancements in dental technologies. The market encompasses various products and services, including dental implants, orthodontics, endodontics, dental equipment, and dental consumables. The growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, expansion of dental care infrastructure, and the rising geriatric population drive the market for dental products and services.

Key drivers of the market include the increasing incidence of dental caries, periodontal diseases, and tooth loss, which require professional dental care and interventions. The growing awareness about oral hygiene, supported by public health initiatives and educational campaigns, also contributes to market growth. Additionally, the rising demand for aesthetic dental treatments, such as teeth whitening, veneers, and smile makeovers, further fuels the market.

Technological advancements, such as the development of digital dentistry, CAD/CAM systems, 3D printing, and minimally invasive procedures, have enhanced the accuracy, efficiency, and patient experience in dental care. Manufacturers and dental care providers are focusing on providing advanced products and services that cater to the evolving needs of patients, such as comfort, aesthetics, and long-lasting results.

Dental Implants

Dental Prosthetics

Orthodontics

Dental Consumables Other Product Types

The dental implants segment holds the largest market share, accounting for around 40% of the Dental market in 2023. The demand for dental implants is driven by their effectiveness in replacing missing teeth, improving oral function, and providing aesthetic appeal. The orthodontics segment is also significant, supported by the growing popularity of clear aligners and braces for correcting malocclusion and improving smile aesthetics.

Restorative Dentistry

Cosmetic Dentistry

Diagnostic Dentistry Preventive Dentistry

Pediatric Adults

Americas (The United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Americas)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Americas leads the Dental market, driven by a high prevalence of dental diseases, strong healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of key market players. The United States is a major market, with widespread access to dental care, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and ongoing research in dental technologies.

Europe is another significant market, with countries like Germany, France, and the UK leading in the adoption of advanced dental products and services. The region's strong focus on oral health, high disposable incomes, and growing demand for aesthetic dental treatments contribute to market growth.

The report assesses the competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development and market share portfolio of top 15 companies. Key companies in the Global Dental Market include:



Zimmer Biomet (U.S.)

BIOLASE, Inc. (U.S.)

SHOFU INC. (Japan)

Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.)

Angelalign Technology Inc. (China)

Align Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION (U.S.)

Coltene (Switzerland)

Dentsply Sirona (U.S.)

VATECH (South Korea) Other Leading Companies

