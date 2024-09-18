(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Data Rooms - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Virtual Data Rooms is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$5.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The growth in the virtual data room market is driven by several factors, indicative of the evolving business landscapes and technological advancements. The increasing complexity and volume of data used in business transactions require secure, efficient tools for data handling, making VDRs indispensable in modern corporate practices. Technological advancements that enhance the functionality and user experience of VDR platforms are also significant growth drivers, as they help meet the rising expectations for seamless, secure data sharing and management. Additionally, the expansion of industries that traditionally rely on confidential data exchanges, such as legal, real estate, and finance, contributes to the rising demand for VDRs.

Moreover, as companies become more aware of the risks associated with data breaches and the high costs of data management, the shift towards more secure and cost-effective solutions like VDRs becomes a logical move. These factors, combined with the increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies among businesses seeking agility and scalability, ensure that the market for virtual data rooms continues to expand.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Virtual Data Room Software segment, which is expected to reach US$2.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 12.4%. The Virtual Data Room Services segment is also set to grow at 15.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $634.2 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 17.0% CAGR to reach $766.4 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Citrix Systems, Inc., Box, Inc., Datacore Software, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Virtual Data Rooms Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects? Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 460 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.8% Regions Covered Global



VDR Market Poised to Benefit from the Escalating Demand for Cost-effective Data Storage Solutions

Cloud Computing Technology Provides the Inspiration for the Emergence of the VDR Service Model

The Integration of Artificial Intelligence into VDRs Marks the Most Important Technology Trend in the Market

Growing Clout of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Encourage Use of the Technology in VDRs

Sophisticated AI Tools Expedite Preparation of Virtual Data Rooms for M&A and Real Estate Deals

Combination of Blockchain with Virtual Data Rooms to Offer Unprecedented Data Security

Growing Threat of IP Infringement Drives Adoption of VDRs in the Manufacturing Industry

Bankruptcy Completion Procedures Remain a Major Opportunity for VDR Services

Use of VDRs in the Life Sciences Industry Posts Strong Growth

Growing Clinical Trials Market & Increased Acceptance of Outsourcing Services to Drive the Commercial Value of VDRs

VDRs Storm into the Spotlight for Behind the Scenes Heavy Lifting of M&A Deal Processing

AI Presents Effective M&A Toolbox amidst Data Proliferation

Growing Significance of Virtual Data Rooms for Early Stage Startups

Connected Enterprise, Workforce Mobility & the Emerging BYOD Era Highlights the Importance of Secure File Sharing

Growing Enterprise Spending on BYOD Programs to Benefit Use of VDR Services for Secure File Sharing Among BYOD Employees

SMBs to Drive Demand for VDRs

Growing Focus on e-Discovery Management & Litigation Support Spurs Market Opportunities Increased Focus on Risk Management & Ensuing Rise in Importance of Due Diligence to Benefit VDR Market

