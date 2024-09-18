Nigerian Troops Kill Four Bandits, Rescue 20 Hostages In Anti-Terror Operations

(MENAFN- IANS) ABUJA Abuja, Sep 18 (IANS) At least four bandits were killed and 20 hostages rescued by Nigerian during separate anti-terror raids in the northwestern state of Kaduna.

The troops combed thick bushes suspected to be the hideouts of some bandits in Birnin Gwari and Giwa local area to carry out the "successful operations" on Tuesday, reports Xinhua, quoting Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs in Kaduna.

He said the forces recovered two AK-47 rifles, three motorcycles, three magazines, and a from the bandits.

He also mentioned that the troops saw bandits around Kwaga, and after pursuit, the forces neutralised two of them.

Citing credible intelligence by the military ahead of the operations, the official said a special clearance raid was held in one of the locations, and an ambush was carried out along a withdrawal route of bandits in another location.

He added that the rescued victims of abduction had been reunited with their families.