ISL: Punjab FC Forward Luka Majcen To Miss 6-8 Weeks With Injury

(MENAFN- IANS) Mohali, Sep 18 (IANS) Punjab FC forward Luka Majcen will miss 6-8 weeks of action in the Indian Super League (ISL) due to the injury he sustained during the season opener against Kerala Blasters on Sunday in Kochi.

"The Slovenian has sustained two fractures to his jaw and he will undergo surgery in the coming days and will be under the supervision of the medical team. He will return to action in 6-8 weeks after the surgery depending on the medical conditions and clearances by the medical team," Punjab FC said in a statement on Wednesday.

Luka scored the first goal, converting a penalty and provided the assist for Filip Mrzljak to score the winning goal against Kerala Blasters to start the ISL campaign with a win.

Football Director, Nikolaos Topoliatis said, "It is unfortunate that we will miss the services of Luka for the upcoming fixtures. It was an unwanted aggressive foul by the Kerala Blasters player which resulted in Luka's injury and we as a club do not support such an aggressive nature of the game which yields to nothing. I wish him a speedy recovery and join the team back as soon as possible."

Punjab FC will meet Odisha FC in their next match on Friday, 20th September at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.