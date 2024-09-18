(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Premier ride-hailing app Yango launches in Abu Dhabi for seamless city connectivity

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 17 September 2024 — Get ready to experience a new era of urban mobility as Yango, the globally renowned ride-hailing service part of Yango Group, has teamed up with the Integrated Transport Centre “Abu Dhabi Mobility” of the Department of Municipalities and Transport announces, to bring the city’s taxis right to your fingertips. With this exciting new partnership, Yango’s smart app now connects you directly with Abu Dhabi’s public and private taxis, as well as licenced private vehicles, providing seamless, efficient, and hassle-free transport for residents and visitors.

Now, you can navigate Abu Dhabi faster and easier than ever before. The Yango app is designed to make your journey as smooth as possible, whether you’re heading to a business meeting, exploring the city’s vibrant cultural scene, or simply commuting. The app’s advanced geolocation technology ensures that the nearest available city taxi is just moments away, ready to whisk you to your destination.

Since the trial phase of Yango’s partnership, the service has already proven its effectiveness, with over 300 taxis operating across the Emirate and more than 8,000 trips completed in the last five months. Now, with over 1,500 taxis already registered and operational, you can be confident that a safe, secure, and convenient ride is always within reach.

Yango’s city taxi initiative in Abu Dhabi is part of a broader vision to enhance the capital city’s transport infrastructure, promoting sustainability and digital connectivity. By integrating with the existing public taxi network, the ride-hailing company improves operational efficiency and supports the Emirate’s goals of reducing its carbon footprint and offering world-class urban mobility solutions.

The Yango app’s sleek design and intuitive interface, available in English and Arabic, make scheduling rides hassle-free. Whether you’re a local resident or a visitor to this dynamic city, download the Yango app, book your taxi, and discover why Yango is becoming the preferred choice for smart, stylish, and sustainable transportation in over 20 countries worldwide.

