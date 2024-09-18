(MENAFN- Centrorochas) Verona will transform into a little piece of Brazil during Marmomac 2024



Verona, Italy — From one of the most charming Italian cities to a bustling little piece of Brazil, this is how Verona will be known during Marmomac 2024. The world's most important trade fair dedicated to the entire stone production chain will take place from September 24 to 27 and will feature a Brazilian Pavilion made up of 37 companies from the sector.



Organized by the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), with the support of It’s Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone and the Brazilian Center for Natural Stone Exporters (Centrorochas), the space will serve as a hub for Brazilian entrepreneurs to strengthen business ties and seek new opportunities in international markets.



Coinciding with the celebration of the 150th anniversary of Italian immigration to Brazil, the Brazilian presence will reinforce the historical and cultural ties between the two countries. A robust agenda has been prepared, with several significant events. Check out the complete schedule for the period:



September 23:

6:30 PM – Concert dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Italian Immigration to Brazil

Location: Teatro Nuovo, Piazza Francesco Viviani, 10 (Near Juliet's Balcony), Verona, Italy

Free admission with reservation (limited seating):



8:30 PM – Centrorochas Welcome Dinner

Exclusive event for companies exhibiting at the Brazilian Pavilion.



September 24:

11:00 AM – Official opening of Marmomac

Location: Main stage, Pavilion 12, Marmomac



12:30 PM – Opening of the Brazilian Pavilion, with a performance by Camerata Jovem Rochativa

Location: Pavilion 11, Marmomac



8:00 PM – Tenax Dinner

Exclusive event for guests.



September 25:

2:00 PM to 3:00 PM – Talk “Brazilian Natural Stones: ESG and Global Impact” Location: Pavilion 1, Marmomac

Lecture on Brazilian natural stones with Fabio Cruz and presentation by Amanda Ferber.



5:30 PM to 8:30 PM – International launch of ‘Marmomac Brazil’

Location: Main stage, Pavilion 12, Marmomac



September 26:

"Get Together" Marmomac Brazil

Exclusive event for guests



About It's Natural – It's Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone is an export promotion program developed by the Brazilian Center for Ornamental Stone Exporters (Centrorochas) in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion agency (ApexBrasil). The program, which currently supports 208 companies, aims to stimulate and increase the exports of Brazilian ornamental stones through a set of strategic internationalization actions, including promotion, image strengthening, and sectoral development in the global market. Over the past two years, the project has impacted more than 600 architects and designers across three continents: North America, Asia, and Europe. Companies interested in joining the project can access and register for free.



About Centrorochas – The Brazilian Center of Ornamental Stone Exporters is actively involved in all national efforts to enhance the competitiveness of the ornamental stone sector. The organization directly supports Brazilian entrepreneurs in their presence abroad, in conjunction with commercial and operational activities related to the development and advancement of Brazilian companies.



About ApexBrasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investment into strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. To achieve these objectives, the Agency undertakes a variety of commercial promotion activities aimed at increasing exports and enhancing the value of Brazilian products and services abroad. These activities include trade and prospecting missions, business rounds, support for Brazilian companies' participation in major international fairs, visits by foreign buyers and opinion leaders to learn about the Brazilian production structure, among other business platforms. These initiatives also aim to strengthen the Brazil brand. Additionally, the Agency collaborates with public and private entities to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, focusing on strategic sectors that are essential for the development of the competitiveness of Brazilian companies and the country as a whole.



