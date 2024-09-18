Brazilian Stone Tour opens borders and will present Brazilian stones to specifiers in the main distribution centers in the USA

(MENAFN- Centrorochas) In October, the Brazilian natural stone industry will take a major step in its expansion strategy in the United States with the launch of the Brazilian Stone Tour. This initiative, a collaboration between the Brazilian Center of Natural Stone Exporters (Centrorochas) and Marmomac Brazil, aims to connect local specifiers to the natural riches of Brazil through a series of informative lectures.



The event was structured after receiving the results of the American consultancy hired during KBIS 2024, which demonstrated that specifiers lack knowledge about where to find Brazilian natural stones in the United States. It was conceived to bring together two essential links in the production chain: designers, responsible for specifications, and distribution centers, where the products can be found.



The lectures will be held at strategic points in California and Texas, chosen by the Brazilian companies themselves, demonstrating the importance of direct collaboration. Selected locations include:







