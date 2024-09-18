Sharjah Chamber, MoHRE host workshop to urge private sector to enhance Emiratisation efforts

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, September 17, 2024

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), organised a workshop to introduce the UAE government’s Emiratisation program.

The workshop targeted key private sector companies and entities in Sharjah, with the objective of forging strategic partnerships and motivating businesses to leverage the program’s benefits and foster their recruitment of local talents.

During the workshop, attendees received an in-depth overview of the Emiratisation program and its strategic goals, with a particular focus on the private sector’s critical role in meeting these objectives.

MoHRE outlined the program’s main advantages and incentives offered to private sector companies that contribute to promoting the employment of Emirati nationals and empowering national human capital. It reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to Emiratisation and to enhancing the role of the private sector in fulfilling Emiratisation targets.

The workshop hosted by the Sharjah Chamber underscored the importance of strategic partnership between the public and private sectors in building a bright future for national talent. The Ministry emphasised the need to harness all resources to increase UAE nationals’ participation in private-sector jobs, fostering a work environment that promotes innovation and excellence.

MoHRE highlighted the crucial role of the "Nafis" program in elevating the competitiveness of Emirati talent and providing the necessary support for institutions to meet Emiratisation targets. This initiative demonstrates a firm commitment to creating opportunities that guarantee the success and long-term growth of Emirati nationals in the workforce.

The Sharjah Chamber reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the success of Emiratisation program, emphasising the importance of collaboration between the private and public sectors. The Chamber also highlighted its strategic partnership with MoHRE, stressing the need to mobilize all resources to build a bright future for future generations.

It underscored its leading role in promoting Emiratisation targets within the private sector by introducing innovative initiatives and programs that enhance Emirati citizens’ participation in the job market

A key example is the Sharjah Gulf Emiratisation Award, a category of the Sharjah Excellence Award, which is annually hosted by the Sharjah Chamber to encourage private sector companies to adopt sustainable employment practices that ensure the recruitment of qualified Emirati nationals.

The Sharjah Chamber is also committed to increasing the participation of Emirati entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the exhibitions it organizes. It actively encourages these businesses to leverage its training and development programs, as well as its institutional frameworks, to advance Emiratisation goals and boost Emirati participation in the workforce.

As part of the workshop, representatives of private companies were briefed on the UAE government's strategic goal to raise Emiratisation rates by 2% annually to reach an increment of 10% by 2026. The session reviewed the progress and accomplishments these companies have already achieved in Emiratisation targets for 2024 and outlined the Emiratisation goals for the final quarter of the year.

Additionally, the workshop emphasised the importance of broadening Emiratisation targets within the private sector and provided a detailed explanation of the contract types authorized to meet these objectives.

The workshop also delved into the achievements of the "Nafis" program, highlighting its significant role in supporting Emiratisation efforts within the private sector.

Designed to enhance the competitiveness of Emirati talent, the program offers a range of services, including deploying recruitment specialists to monitor the fulfillment of Emiratisation goals within targeted companies, offering assistance with registration on the Nafis platform, recommending qualified candidates to companies, and facilitating open recruitment days to connect talent with job opportunities.





