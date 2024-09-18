AIR INDIA BEGINS REFIT OF ITS LEGACY FLEET WITH A320NEO AIRCRAFT GOING FOR CABIN INTERIOR UPGRADE, CHANGE TO NEW LIVERY

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 17 SEPTEMBER 2024: Air India, India’s leading global airline, today announced the commencement of its over US$400m refit programme for a phased revamp of 67 legacy aircraft in its fleet. This refit will lead to a refresh of the product to the new Air India experience — with modern three-cabin configuration, new seats, new carpets, curtains and upholstery. The refit programme will start with the 27 narrowbody Airbus A320neo aircraft, followed by the 40 widebody Boeing aircraft.



The first narrowbody aircraft to commence the refit program is VT-EXN, a single-aisle A320neo that went into the hangar on Monday. After prototyping and necessary regulatory approvals, VT-EXN is expected to re-enter commercial service in December 2024, joining the eight recently-delivered and operational Air India A320neo aircraft that already feature the upgraded cabin interiors and configuration.



Following VT-EXN, between three and four aircraft per month will undergo retrofit, with upgradation of the full narrowbody fleet expected by the middle of 2025.



Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India, said, “The commencement of interior refit of the narrowbody fleet is an important step in our journey of enhancing the flying experience of our customers. Over time, all the legacy widebody aircraft will also be refitted. This comprehensive upgradation of Air India’s physical product is an important component of Air India transforming into a world-class airline.”



The refitted A320neo aircraft will feature 8 luxurious seats in Business, 24 extra legroom seats in Premium Economy and 132 comfortable seats in Economy, offering wider choice to its guests. Subtle cabin lighting, spacious legroom and wider pitch, and modern features, like portable electronic device (PED) holders and USB ports with type A and C options to charge mobile phones, laptops and other gadgets, among others, will contribute significantly to offer guests an inflight experience catering to the needs of today’s discerning flyers. Carpets, curtains, upholstery, cabin panels will be refreshed with new tones and design motifs reinforcing the brand livery.



The Business cabins will offer 40-inch ergonomic seats with 7-inch recline, an adjustable armrest, footrest and backrest, a tray table deployed at the push of a button that includes a (personal Electronic Device (PED) holder with multiple charging ports. The Premium Economy cabins provide larger seats with superior upholstery, four-way adjustable headrest, 32-inch pitch with a 4-inch recline, with a PED holder and USB ports. Economy seats are ergonomically designed with comfortable upholstery, 28-29-inch seat pitch, 4-inch recline and legroom with amenities like PED holder and USB ports.



The refit project will be coordinated by Air India’s Engineering team with leading global OEMs in such as Collins, Astronics and Thales among others. The exercise will see the installation of over 15,000 next-generation seats across Premium Economy, Business and Economy Class.

In parallel to the narrowbody retrofit program, final preparations continue for the full interior upgradation of 40 legacy widebody Boeing 787 and 777 aircraft. Market-leading seats and inflight entertainment systems have been selected, interior designs are complete and the airline is working closely with seat manufacturers to finalise regulatory certification and expedite production. Subject to supply chains, the retrofit of the first widebody aircraft will commence in early 2025.





