CEAT Nagpur Achieves Major Milestone with 100 Millionth Tyre Rollout

Bengaluru - 17 September, 2024: CEAT, one of India's leading tyre manufacturers, today announces a significant milestone as its Nagpur plant rolls out its 100 millionth tyre. This achievement highlights CEAT’s dedication to meeting the growing demand for two-wheeler (2W) tyres both in India and internationally.

Jayasankar Kuruppal, Senior Vice President – Manufacturing, CEAT, remarked on this milestone, "Rolling out our 100 millionth tyre from the Nagpur plant is a testament to our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and meeting the ever-growing demand in both the domestic and international markets. Our Nagpur plant has set benchmarks in not just production but also in empowering our workforce, especially with initiatives like gender diversity (around 25% women employees on shop floor), Self Managed Teams (SMT) and inducting Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). We are proud of this achievement and remain dedicated to serving our customers globally with world-class quality products."

Vishal Pawar, Senior Vice President – Global Sales and Supply Chain, said, "Our Nagpur plant not only plays a pivotal role in meeting the domestic demand but also serves as a key export hub, catering to markets across the globe. With smart factory capabilities, AI and ML integration and by combining state-of-the-art technology with a robust supply chain network, we have established successful supply partnership with all key Indian 2W OEMs. This milestone further reinforces CEAT's commitment to delivering world-class products to our customers, both in India and internationally."

The Nagpur plant established in 2016, plays a crucial role in CEAT’s two-wheeler production capabilities and has produced high performance, premium range of tyres including Zoom X3, Gripp X5 and Energy Ride EV. It caters to a substantial demand of India's overall 2W tyre demand, demonstrating CEAT’s leadership in the booming Indian 2W market.

In addition to its domestic influence, the Nagpur plant serves as a critical export hub. The plant exports to several key markets, including Africa, America, Europe, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Nepal, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

The Nagpur plant is known for its unique initiatives, including:

• Certified by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for its sustainability efforts.

• Best in class quality indicators

• A plantation of 40,000 dense and diverse trees within the plant boundary.

• Around 25% women associates across all shop-floor functions, a significant achievement in a traditionally male-dominated industry, reinforcing CEAT’s status as a truly equal opportunity employer.

• Zero Liquid Discharge facility, underscoring CEAT’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

As CEAT celebrates its 100 year anniversary this year, this milestone signals the company's continuing efforts to expand its global footprint while leading the domestic 2W market, driven by cutting-edge technology and a dedicated workforce.





