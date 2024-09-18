Motherson features in TIME Magazine’s list of World’s Best Companies 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 17th September 2024



Motherson marks its entry into the List of World’s Best Companies by Times Magazine for the year 2024. TIME based its rankings on a comprehensive analysis to identify the top-performing companies worldwide. This recognition is a defining moment for Motherson as it underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence across various dimensions of our operations. The analysis that led to our inclusion in this prestigious list reflects our dedication to employee satisfaction, sustainable growth, and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) principles.





Commenting on this development, Mr. Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson, said,



“This achievement reflects the collective effort of everyone involved with Motherson. This ranking serves as a testament to our holistic approach to business, which focuses on financial performance and our responsibilities towards our employees, the environment, and society as a whole. Being featured in this select group of top-performing companies amplifies our credibility and reflects the trust and support of our valued customers, investors, employees, and other stakeholders. I extend my sincere gratitude to them. This recognition further motivates us to continue striving for excellence in all that we do, and we remain committed to upholding the values that have brought us to this significant milestone.”





