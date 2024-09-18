The Shared Spirit of the INFINITI Family

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Family is about connection—the deeper it runs, the more meaningful the bond. This philosophy is at the core of the INFINITI brand. Known for its accessible luxury, INFINITI infuses life into its vehicles, creating designs that are both engaging and refined. Across the range, each model exhibits its own unique character while sharing a common commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and thoughtful design. INFINITI cars are like siblings, each reflecting the spirit and ambition of their drivers.



The QX50 is designed for those who value versatility and elegance. Its spacious seating adapts effortlessly to varying needs, while the motion-activated liftgate simplifies access to cargo—whether for a weekend getaway or daily errands. The Bose® Premium Audio system enhances every drive with high-quality sound, and advanced safety features like Blind Spot Intervention ensure a secure journey. With seamless connectivity and a balanced engine that offers both thrust and fuel efficiency, the QX50 is ready to handle both urban adventures and longer escapes with ease.



The brand’s QX55 boldly declares daring design and innovative technology. It captures attention with a distinctive shape and delivers peace of mind through elements such as Forward Collision Warning, Blind-Spot Monitoring, and Lane Departure Warning. Flexible storage accommodates everything from daily essentials to weekend sports equipment. Its dual-screen infotainment system and easy smartphone integration keep you connected and entertained. The INFINITI QX55 is for those who embrace strong choices and seek a vehicle that reflects their unique style.



The QX60 is built to navigate the complexities of modern life with grace and style. Its large interior, featuring a panoramic moonroof and refined materials, provides a luxurious environment for driver and passengers. Equipped with advanced driving technologies like Direct Adaptive Steering and Intelligent Cruise Control, it delivers a smooth and controlled ride. INFINITI InTouch™ with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto® keeps you connected, while the robust engine supports all your driving needs, from city commutes to long-distance travels. The QX60 doesn’t sacrifice comfort or performance, making it an ideal choice for families and individuals alike.





Each INFINITI SUV is designed to establish a meaningful connection with its owner, blending performance, luxury, and cutting-edge technology, catered for many lifestyles.

INFINITI vehicles can be experienced and test-driven at the many INFINITI of Arabian Automobiles showrooms across Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates.







