TAQA Announces New Unified Customer Facing Distribution Company and Launches New Brands for its Group Companies

(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 16 September 2024: Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (“TAQA”), one of the largest listed integrated utility companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), announced today a new brand identity for its group of companies. The move is a milestone in the transformation and growth of TAQA and underpins the company’s strategy to grow through delivering integrated power and water services in the UAE and internationally. TAQA activities cover the entire utility value chain, including Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Water Solutions, and Energy Services.

TAQA announced that Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC) and Al Ain Distribution Company (AADC) will be brought under a single new brand and will operate as a single entity serving customers throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The new brand will be TAQA Distribution.

This move brings scale to TAQA’s customer facing business and will enable it to further develop its customer services, develop new products and services and to seek opportunities for further growth in the UAE and internationally. TAQA Distribution will also play a key role in TAQA’s ambition to be a champion for low carbon power and water, strengthening its operational efficiency, operating and developing the distribution networks to maintain world class standards and working seamlessly with colleagues in TAQA Transmission, TAQA Water Solutions and TAQA Energy Services.



In addition, TAQA will rebrand its wholly owned operating companies as follows:

• Abu Dhabi Transmission and Despatch Company (TRANSCO) will become TAQA Transmission. Leading the operation and development of our domestic and international power and water transmission infrastructure.

• Sustainable Water Solutions Holdings (SWS Holdings) will be rebranded as TAQA Water Solutions. Leading the operation of our wastewater treatment facilities and the production of recycled water in Abu Dhabi.

• Abu Dhabi Energy Services (ADES) will become TAQA Energy Services. Facilitating demand optimisation and providing tailored energy management solutions.

This new brand structure is expected to significantly increase awareness and understanding of the scale and breadth of TAQA’s utility activity which will support the next phase of the company’s growth ambitions and strengthen its position as a UAE national champion.

Jasim Husain Thabet, TAQA’s Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, commented: “In the past four years we have been driving improvements in the performance of TAQA’s operating companies and growing our business. These changes to the brands of our operating companies will provide a major boost to the awareness and understanding of the scale and breadth of TAQA’s role in Abu Dhabi and the scope of our activities as one of the largest integrated utilities in EMEA and a national champion for the UAE. Our increased visibility and awareness will support our continued efforts to grow in the UAE and internationally as prospective partners will more readily understand the full extent of what we can do. TAQA’s operations underpin part of the daily life of millions of people globally through the power and water services we provide. We take our responsibility very seriously and are determined to continue to be at the heart of the UAE drive towards net zero and to play our role in the energy transition.”

Commenting on the merger, Omar Al Hashmi, TAQA Distribution’s incoming Chief Executive Officer, added: “ADDC and AADC have powered our communities for decades, ensuring that essential energy and water is delivered to every home in Abu Dhabi. Unifying the two will create a distribution powerhouse, with the scale and capability to support TAQA’s overarching mission of being a low-carbon power and water champion.

Combining the strengths and talents of both into a single entity will enhance the service we provide to our customers while also creating a more dynamic and more innovative organisation. As TAQA Distribution, we are committed to continuing to serve our communities while adhering to the utmost standards of excellence.

Customers will see the new TAQA Distribution brand on their electricity and water bills and in our branches from January 2025.

Moving into 2025, the rebrand will allow TAQA’s market leading businesses to build on their track record of operational excellence, with a continued focus on building its digital and advanced technology capabilities and strengthening its strategic partnerships to support TAQA’s long-term growth in line with the Group’s sustainability and ESG targets.”





MENAFN18092024003109013449ID1108686457