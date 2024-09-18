Hygenco Enters Into MOU With REC To Finance Green Ammonia Project In Gopalpur, Odisha

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GURUGRAM, India and AHMEDABAD, India, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygenco Green Energies Pvt Ltd, a pioneer in producing low-cost green hydrogen, announced entering into a

MOU with REC Limited (earlier Rural Electrification Corporation limited) for financing Hygenco's Green Ammonia Project in Gopalpur, Odisha. The MOU was formalized during the 4th Global Re-Invest held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Hygenco - REC Limited MOU signing at Gujarat, India

The company's Green Ammonia Project is part of its broader vision to reduce carbon emissions. Under the MOU, REC will fund upto $280 million for the project, even as Hygenco is planning to invest about US$2.5 billion

towards its green hydrogen and green ammonia projects across India in the next few years.

Amit Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO of Hygenco, said, "We are committed to energy security and aligning with the Indian government's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Our projects will help reduce carbon emissions and pave the way for a sustainable future."

Hygenco has already made a name for itself in the green hydrogen space. In March 2024, Hygenco commissioned India's first commercial green hydrogen plant in Hisar, Haryana. In 2022, Hygenco had signed India's first-ever commercial long-term offtake agreement of green hydrogen for the Hisar based project with Jindal Stainless. The developer has also signed agreements with major companies including Sterlite Technologies to supply green hydrogen.

Hygenco's goal is to become a global leader in green hydrogen and green ammonia solutions.

Hygenco's success is a significant step towards reducing India's carbon footprint. Their projects will help decarbonize industries that are difficult to abate, such as steel and chemical. This will contribute to India's climate goals and help create a sustainable future.

About Hygenco:

Headquartered in Gurgaon, India, Hygenco develops and deploys scaled-up commercially attractive green hydrogen and green ammonia assets. Hygenco, which has deep capabilities in designing, building, and operating Green Hydrogen projects, has commissioned India's first Green Hydrogen project in Hisar which was inaugurated by Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel earlier this year. Hygenco is looking to invest $2.5 billion over 3 years to set up Green Hydrogen projects in India.

