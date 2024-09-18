(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Pool Cleaner 2024 Edition: Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Weight, Cleaning Cycle Time, Sales Channel, Region, and Country (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report highlights different factors and opportunities prevailing in the Global Robotic Pool Cleaner Market. According to the report, the Global Robotic Pool Cleaner Market was valued at USD 797.26 million in 2023, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2025-2030.

The market has witnessed substantial growth over recent years, driven by the increasing adoption of smart home technologies, the growing demand for automated cleaning solutions, and the rising preference for energy-efficient products. The market's expansion is primarily fueled by the need for effective and time-saving pool maintenance solutions.

One of the primary drivers of the Robotic Pool Cleaner market is the increasing adoption of smart home technologies. As consumers seek to integrate automation and connectivity into their homes, the demand for smart pool cleaning solutions has risen. Robotic pool cleaners equipped with features such as remote control, programmable schedules, and connectivity to smart home systems are gaining popularity.

The rise in disposable incomes and the growing preference for luxury and convenience have also played a crucial role in the market's growth. As more households install swimming pools, the need for efficient and hassle-free pool maintenance solutions has increased. Robotic pool cleaners offer the convenience of automated cleaning, allowing pool owners to save time and effort.

The increasing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability has influenced the Robotic Pool Cleaner market. Modern robotic pool cleaners are designed to be energy-efficient, using advanced technologies that minimize energy consumption while delivering effective cleaning performance. This trend is driven by regulatory pressures and a growing awareness of environmental sustainability among consumers.

Americas represent the largest market for Robotic Pool Cleaners in value terms, driven by the high adoption of smart home technologies, advanced residential infrastructure, and significant consumer spending on home automation. The United States, in particular, is a key market due to its strong focus on innovation and extensive use of robotic pool cleaners.

In the Americas, the market is further bolstered by favorable government policies, increasing investments in home automation, and a strong focus on energy efficiency. The presence of leading technology companies and a high level of consumer awareness about the benefits of robotic pool cleaners contribute to the market's dominance in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and growing demand for luxury home amenities. Countries like China, India, and Japan are at the forefront of this growth, with expanding residential sectors and a growing focus on smart home technologies.

Reasons to buy this report:



In-Depth Comparative Assessment of Top 20 Markets in the Robotic Pool Cleaner Market Industry: Comparative assessment of 20 leading countries highlighting the total addressable market, opportunities, lucrative segments and competitive positioning of leading companies.

Comprehensive Historical, Present, and Future Analytics of the Robotic Pool Cleaner Market: A deep dive in the historical (2020-2023), current (2024) and forecast (2025-2030) market analytics of Robotic Pool Cleaner Market.

Detailed Analysis of Robotic Pool Cleaner Market By Weight, Cleaning Cycle Time, and Sales Channel Across 20 Countries

Gain insights specific to new entrants or new market areas to tap: The study provides detailed market entry strategies, including analysis of barriers to entry, pricing strategies, opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges and product positioning using the Opportunity Portfolio Matrix (OPM) Strategic Industry Movements: Tracking Competitive Developments and Key Players in the Market: The report covers competitive strategies, mergers & acquisitions, new developments, future plans and market share analysis of ~15 top companies.

