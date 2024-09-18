Vixio Launches Game-Changing Online Casino Technical Compliance Tool

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New tool will significantly reduce suppliers' and operators' time-to-entry for new products and markets

London, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vixio , a leading provider of regulatory intelligence solutions, has launched the newest RegTech solution for the gambling industry: the Vixio Technical Compliance Tool. The brand new Technical Compliance Tool gathers all the must-know technical requirements for casino providers and operators in regulated markets in a consistent format, saving countless hours of manual research.

“At Vixio, we've always prioritised listening to our customers, and the launch of our Technical Compliance Tool is a direct response to their needs,” explained Mike Woolfrey, CEO, Vixio.“We understand the complexity and urgency of staying compliant in a rapidly evolving industry, and this Technical Compliance Tool will help our customers accomplish that simpler and quicker than ever before.”

The long-awaited launch of the Technical Compliance Tool comes as a result of customer feedback for a one-stop solution for technical requirements in the online casino industry. Online casino suppliers are seeking to capitalise on opportunities to enter newly regulated markets across multiple regions and speed up new game development while balancing an increasing burden on compliance teams to ensure product and regulatory compliance. Regulations and technical requirements vary greatly from jurisdiction to jurisdiction, and with speed-to-market of paramount importance, compliance teams face increasing pressure to act quickly whilst avoiding errors.

“With our Technical Compliance Tool, we're providing a solution that empowers our customers to confidently expand into new markets, knowing they have the most up-to-date and comprehensive regulatory intelligence at their fingertips,” said James Kilsby, Chief Analyst, Vixio.

Kilsby continued,“The technical compliance landscape for online casino games has become significantly more complex in recent years as European regulators have imposed stricter requirements on game design at the same time that North and Latin American markets have offered significant new opportunities for suppliers and operators to grow their businesses. The Vixio Technical Compliance Tool ensures compliance teams can continue to meet these two challenges."

Providing a comparative view of over 65 of the most critical technical requirements that impact the development, deployment and certification of online casino games across the world's largest and strategically important regulated markets, with source references in their original language and English translations, the tool initially covers regulations for 26 jurisdictions in Europe, North America and Latin America, including Brazil.

The Technical Compliance Tool will sit within Vixio's flagship platform, GamblingCompliance. Vixio GamblingCompliance is trusted by leading gambling brands for insights into specific requirements in 180+ jurisdictions to stay current with the ever-evolving gambling regulatory landscape and support strategic growth objectives.

It has already been beta-tested by a select group of Vixio customers and will be officially launched today at an exclusive industry event in London.

About Vixio Regulatory Intelligence

Vixio is a regulatory technology (RegTech) provider for the ever-evolving payments and gambling industries. Vixio equips the world's leading brands with actionable regulatory intelligence in 180+ jurisdictions worldwide. Combining award-winning technology with unparalleled expertise, Vixio's GamblingCompliance and PaymentsCompliance platforms assist organisations in making strategic decisions, discovering new markets, and minimising compliance risk by taking the heavy lift out of regulatory monitoring. For more information, visit or follow @VixioRegulatoryIntelligence on LinkedI and .

