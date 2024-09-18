(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hair Transplant 2024 Edition: Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Age Group, Hair Loss Type, Service Provider, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report highlights different factors and opportunities prevailing in the Global Hair Transplant Market. According to the report, the Global Hair Transplant Market was valued at USD 4.35 billion in 2023, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.7% during 2025-2030.

The market has witnessed substantial growth over the past few years, driven by the increasing prevalence of hair loss, the rising demand for aesthetic procedures, and advancements in hair transplant techniques. The market's expansion is primarily fueled by the growing awareness and acceptance of hair transplant procedures.

One of the primary drivers of the Hair Transplant market is the increasing prevalence of hair loss and alopecia. Factors such as genetics, aging, hormonal changes, and stress contribute to hair loss, leading to a growing demand for effective hair restoration solutions. The availability of advanced hair transplant techniques has made it a popular choice for individuals seeking to regain their hair and confidence.

The rise in disposable incomes and the growing demand for aesthetic procedures have also played a crucial role in the market's growth. As more people prioritize their appearance and invest in aesthetic treatments, the demand for hair transplant procedures has increased. This trend is particularly strong among men, who are more likely to experience hair loss and seek hair restoration solutions.

The increasing focus on minimally invasive and natural-looking results has influenced the Hair Transplant market. Modern hair transplant techniques, such as Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) and Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT), offer minimally invasive procedures with natural-looking results. This trend is driven by patient preferences for procedures that provide effective outcomes with minimal downtime.

Americas represent the largest market for Hair Transplants in value terms, driven by the high prevalence of hair loss, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and significant investments in aesthetic procedures. The United States, in particular, is a key market due to its strong focus on innovation and extensive use of advanced hair transplant techniques.

In the Americas, the market is further bolstered by favorable government policies, increasing healthcare expenditure, and a strong focus on aesthetic awareness. The presence of leading aesthetic clinics and a high level of consumer awareness about hair transplant procedures contribute to the market's dominance in this region.

Market Segmentation

By Age Group:



25-35 Years

35-45 Years

45-55 Years

55-65 Years Other Age Groups

By Hair Loss Type:



Traction Alopecia

Alopecia Areata

Androgenetic Alopecia Other Hair Loss Types

By Service Provider:



Dermatology Clinics Hospitals

By Geography





Americas (The United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Americas)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Key Companies

The report assesses the competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development and market share portfolio of top 15 companies. Key companies in the Global Hair Transplant Market include:



Hairline International Hair and Skin Clinic

Limmer Hair Transplant Center

Vinci Hair Clinic

Medical Hair Transplants & Aesthetics

Hair Restoration BlackRock (HRBR)

Hermest Hair Clinic

Hair Club

Hair Palace Clinic

Bernstein Medical

GETFUE Hair Clinics Ltd. Other Leading Companies

