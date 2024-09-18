RAP SNACKS PARTNERS WITH INFOVOTE TO ENCOURAGE THE CULTURE TO GET OUT AND VOTE In Time For Voter Registation Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RAP SNACKS PARTNERS WITH INFOVOTE TO ENCOURAGE THE CULTURE TO GET OUT AND VOTE In time for National Voter Registration Day

- James Lindsay Rap Snacks CEOMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The famous snack conglomerate Rap Snacks partners with the educational app INFOVOTE to encourage its followers to vote. Rap Snacks founder James Lindsay and INFOVOTE President Wise Intelligent both understand the importance of this upcoming election. With that knowledge, the two came together to create a movement of voting engagement.“When we created this app, the intention was to get those who were not registered or perhaps those who do not understand the political process; we wanted to make a tool to help them understand and answer any questions they may have about the voting process and the candidates.” Said Wise.“The creation of this platform INFOVOTE is to keep young people engaged and to understand the importance of voting,” continued Wise.Over the past two decades, the Rap Snacks brand has become the go-to for the culture. With its famous Hip Hop artists on its products, the brand has solidified its position as the Culture.“We understand the repercussions of not participating in the voting process, not just in the presidential elections but in the midterms as well; we want our customers to recognize the urgency, and partnering with the INFOVOTE platform just made sense,” says Lindsay.“We want people to understand the process and help them navigate it. INFOVOTE has those tools to help them understand.” Continued Lindsay.Rap Snacks has sold millions of bags of chips over the past decade. We are selling in all major retail outlets across America. The famous brand has icons such as Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, and Rick Ross, to name a few, on its products.“We are clear we have our pulse on what is happening with the culture, so with that, we decided to partner,” said Lindsay.The brand is committed to selling snacks and doing its part to make the world a better place for all; its philanthropic efforts in the community, educational initiatives, and givebacks make a difference. In fact, on the back of each bag of chips, there is a QR code to register customers to vote. For additional information, please visit. .ABOUTRAP SNACKS Rap Snacks is a unique snack brand founded in 1994 by James Lindsay, with a concept that combines food and hip-hop culture. The company gained popularity by creating distinct potato chip flavors and packaging them with images of famous hip-hop artists. Its partnerships with major retailers like Walmart, Sam's Club, and Target helped to fuel the brand's success. Stores, and its collaborations with famous artists such as Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, Migos, Lil Baby, and Rick Ross. These artists have their signature flavors, creating a solid connection between the product and the culture. Rap Snacks was the fastest-growing C-store brand in 2023 and 2024. Rap Snacks has also expanded its line of products to include items like "Rap Noodles," continuing to merge food with hip-hop. The company now expands globally, including the UK, Canada, and Spain.The brand is widely recognized as the most distributed Black-owned snack brand in the U.S., and its impact on the snack food and entertainment industries has been substantial, making it an iconic cultural brand.INFOVOTEInfoVote is a free, nonpartisan civic engagement platform designed to empower voters by giving them the tools to stay informed and actively participate in the democratic process. Our app helps users check their voter registration status, find their nearest polling place, learn about their elected officials, and stay updated on local, state, and national issues. InfoVote also offers a variety of educational resources, including interactive courses, quizzes, and academic series, that help users deepen their understanding of the electoral process and their civic responsibilities.Our Earn to Learn program incentivizes users to engage with educational content by offering rewards for participation, making learning about democracy both rewarding and accessible. Beyond empowering individuals, InfoVote also serves organizations by helping them connect with their communities, fostering civic engagement, and increasing voter participation at the grassroots level.InfoVote was created to address the growing gap in voter education and participation. It makes it easier for citizens to access the information they need to make informed decisions and confidently navigate the democratic process.

