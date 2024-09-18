Saab delivers fifth GlobalEye to the United Arab Emirates

(MENAFN- Kekst CNC) The recent delivery is the fifth in the series of five GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft delivered to the UAE since 2020.

“In close partnership with the UAE Air Force, Saab has developed, produced and delivered a fleet of five state-of-the-art GlobalEye aircraft, all in a period of less than 10 years. This further reinforces Saab’s position as leading provider in the airborne early warning and control segment,” says Carl-Johan Bergholm, head of Saab’s business area Surveillance.

GlobalEye is an advanced multi-domain AEW&C solution with an array of active and passive sensors that provide long-range detection and identification of objects in the air, at sea and over land. By providing real-time information to units in the air force, army and navy, GlobalEye enables enhanced situational awareness of the surrounding areas and early detection of threats.





