Ogilvy PR Launches Influence Shield, A New Global Offer for Managing Influence Risk

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Ogilvy announced the launch of Influence Shield, a comprehensive risk management solution designed to empower brands to safely navigate the complex and ever-evolving landscape of social and influencer marketing. The key services of Influence Shield range from risk assessment, enhanced vetting and risk categorisation to rapid response activation and Influencer management.



Led by Ogilvy PR’s Toby Conlon, Global Head of Crisis and Risk, and Rahul Titus, Global Head of Influence, the new global offer will combine Ogilvy's social media and influence expertise, coupled with their reputation and risk management capabilities. Ogilvy’s influencer specialism is the biggest and most awarded in the world with over 400 dedicated Influencer practitioners across the network covering 38 countries.



The creator economy was valued at $250 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $480 billion by 2027 (Goldman Sachs), brands are increasingly turning to influencer marketing to connect with consumers. The rapid growth has also seen the rise of social polarisation, culture wars and political change – all of which can heighten tensions and volatility on social media.



Ogilvy’s latest offering tackles the biggest brand safety challenges by providing a holistic approach to risk mitigation. Influence Shield is an end-to-end service that leverages expert knowledge and behavioural science. The framework of services are rooted in the psychology of risk as well as Ogilvy’s proprietary tech stack to provide data-driven insights.



Toby Conlon, Global Head of Crisis and Risk, Ogilvy PR: “Risk is nothing new to businesses, but Influencer marketing has become such a dominant force it represents the new frontier for brand reputation. Many businesses are finding out the hard way. Influence Shield gives brands the confidence to move forward, which means there’s even greater opportunity and innovation.”



Rahul Titus, Global Head of Influence: “Influence is no longer a 'nice-to-have' for brands, it's a business-critical channel. Influence Shield equips brands with the foresight and agility to navigate risk proactively, turning potential pitfalls into opportunities for greater impact and trust.”



Influence Shield offers a comprehensive suite of services, including:

• Campaign Risk Assessment: Proactive identification and analysis of potential risks using a PESTLE-based approach.

• Enhanced Influencer Vetting: In-depth scrutiny of influencers, going beyond surface-level checks to uncover potential red flags.

• Risk categorisation: creating a clear way to assess how big risks are, giving a common language for everyone to use.

• Creative & Content Compliance: Ensuring all creative assets and messaging adhere to ethical and legal standards.

• Triage & Escalation Processes: Clear protocols for swiftly addressing and mitigating issues as they arise.

• Issues Playbook: Pre-emptive development of response strategies and materials for potential scenarios.

• Influencer Onboarding & Handling: making sure we manage risk with our influencers, from the start of the relationship.

• 24/7 Issue Monitoring: a monitoring and alert system which never sleeps.

• Rapid Response: Continuous monitoring of social media activity and a dedicated team ready to act swiftly in a crisis.

• Creative Review & Content Adaptation: changing the creative approach and the types of content to create safety for the influencers and the brand.

• PR Planning & Activation: handling any issue off social media.





