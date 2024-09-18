BD Reinforces Commitment to Patient Safety and Sepsis Management on World Sepsis Day and World Patient Safety Day

(MENAFN- ProGlobal Media) September 16, 2024 – The Dubai branch & Saudi entity of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today reaffirmed its commitment to patient safety and sepsis management in recognition of World Sepsis Day on September 13 and World Patient Safety Day on September 17.



This year’s theme for World Patient Safety Day, “Improving Diagnosis for Patient Safety,” aligns perfectly with BD’s ongoing efforts to enhance diagnostic accuracy and reduce adverse events in healthcare settings. Through its Signature ProgrammesTM, BD continues to innovate and deliver solutions that aim to prevent errors and improve patient outcomes across the globe.



Sepsis is a critical public health issue affecting 49 million people worldwide annually, resulting in 11 million deaths. Advancements in medication management, infection prevention, and diagnostic accuracy are pivotal in addressing these global health challenges . By improving early diagnosis and fostering appropriate treatment, BD aims to significantly reduce the burden of sepsis and other healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).



“As a company committed to advancing the world of health, BD recognizes the importance of patient safety as a fundamental component of healthcare delivery,” said Maher Elhassan, Vice President and General Manager of BD Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey. “On these significant days, we reiterate our dedication to collaborating with healthcare professionals to deliver safer, more efficient, and sustainable healthcare solutions. Patient Safety is a core pillar of our Signature ProgrammesTM designed to protect both patients and healthcare workers by reducing medication errors, preventing HAIs, and improving overall healthcare efficiency.”



BD Signature ProgrammesTM focus on three critical areas: Patient Safety, Healthcare Workers Wellbeing, and Healthcare Efficiency. These programs are designed to minimize errors, protect healthcare workers, reduce waste, and enhance outcomes, directly aligning with global health priorities.



According to World Health Organization, around 1 in 10 patients is harmed during healthcare. Above 50% of harm (1 in every 20 patients) is preventable; half of them is attributed to medications . BD’s efforts in automation, diagnostic accuracy, and connected medication management play a crucial role in minimizing these risks. Through innovative technologies and comprehensive education and training programs, the company supports healthcare systems worldwide in creating safer, more reliable environments for both patients and providers.



As BD continues to lead in medical innovation, it remains steadfast in its efforts to empower healthcare providers and improve patient outcomes. On World Sepsis Day and World Patient Safety Day, the company calls upon healthcare professionals and organizations worldwide to join in advancing the shared goal of safer healthcare for all.





