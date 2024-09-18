Title: Bureau Veritas expands its presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as it celebrates 25 Years of Trusted Partnership

(MENAFN- Teneo) Bureau Veritas inaugurated a cutting-edge laboratory in Jeddah. The state-of-the-art facility embodies the Group’s commitment to supporting the rapid development of the mining industry in the Kingdom. Building on its experience with the Mining sector around the world, Bureau Veritas will endeavor to provide mining companies in the Kingdom with the highest standards and practices to help them navigate the complexities and uncertainties of exploration and will support them as they develop their projects and accelerate production. The company will also invest in new mining capabilities including mine site inspections and certification.



In addition, the company celebrated the opening of a new, enlarged office in Al Khobar. It enhances Bureau Veritas’ ability to serve customers in the Eastern Province and acts as a center of excellence for energy, supporting transition programs.



Since its establishment in the Kingdom in the late 1990s, Bureau Veritas has played a pivotal role in Saudi Arabia, offering a broad spectrum of services in critical sectors from energy to construction. Today, Bureau Veritas has a strong presence in Saudi Arabia, with over 1000 employees in six offices and six laboratories strategically located in major cities, including its regional headquarters in Riyadh.



To commemorate the silver jubilee of its presence, Bureau Veritas’ Group CEO, Ms. Hinda Gharbi, attended the grand anniversary ceremony in Riyadh where she reflected on the 25-year journey of collaboration and trust between Bureau Veritas, its valued clients and partners in the Kingdom.



Reflecting on this major milestone, Hinda Gharbi, CEO of Bureau Veritas, stated:

"Over the last 25 years, our company has grown in lockstep with the country's development. As we celebrate this important milestone in the Kingdom, we are filled with pride and gratitude for the trust our clients, partners, and the community have placed in Bureau Veritas. Looking forward, our company’s focus on sustainability and energy transition aligns perfectly with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, and we are dedicated to being a key partner in the Kingdom's transformation towards a diversified and low-carbon economy."







