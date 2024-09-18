Decision Makers and International Experts Convene at Hili Forum to Address Global Power Dynamics and Economic Fragmentation

(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 17th September 2024: The Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) and The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), is currently hosting a series of discussions at the Hili Forum, focusing on global geopolitics and geoeconomics. The forum has gathered 40 international thought leaders and 350 participants to address the evolving global landscape.

Yesterday’s Geopolitics sessions explored profound shifts in global power dynamics, examining how intensified competition among major powers and the rise of medium power influences impact ongoing conflicts and political polarisation. The forum discussed how instability presents opportunities for growth, resilience, and forging innovative partnerships in a multipolar world.

The Geoeconomics discussions tackled the challenges of global economic fragmentation and protectionism. Experts shared strategies to navigate the shifting economic landscape, highlighting how regional and global trade dynamics are evolving due to these changes.

H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said during the Hili Forum, “While globalisation remains a key driver of economic growth, the challenges of economic fragmentation require strategic mitigation through balanced partnerships. The UAE has consistently prioritised global cooperation, not only by building bridges between nations through our trade networks but by supporting multilateral economic systems. As a key international logistics hub and a champion of trade as a driver of long-term, sustainable growth, the UAE will continue to pursue policies that enhance trade with countries in every continent.”

During the forum, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of AGDA, moderated a special session that focused on the rise of medium powers in a multipolar world, Commenting on the first day he stated: “Our focus on geopolitics and geoeconomics highlights the major recent global shifts and new power dynamics and analyses current economic fragmentation and protectionism amidst globalisation challenges. The Hili Forum serves as a critical platform for experts to convert global disruptions into avenues for strategic cooperation and growth. This platform underscores the UAE’s unwavering commitment to forging partnerships that drive stability, economic progress, and a sustainable future for all.”

Obaid Al Zaabi, Director of Strategic Studies and Research Division, ECSSR, added: “The Hili Forum has highlighted the importance of strategic dialogue in navigating today’s complex geopolitical, geoeconomical and geotechnological landscape. By bringing together leading experts and policymakers, we aim to not only understand the complexities of global shifts, but also to explore actionable strategies for fostering international cooperation and stability. The insights garnered from these sessions will be instrumental in shaping a more resilient and interconnected global community.”

The forum’s plenaries featured high-level speakers such as H.E. Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Sweden, H.E. Nabil Fahmy, former Foreign Minister of Egypt, H.E. Nasser Judeh, former Foreign Affairs Minister of Jordan, H.E. Nasser Al Kidwa, former Foreign Affairs Minister of the Palestinian National Authority, H.E. Amb. Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the UAE, H.E. Sidney Leon Romeiro, Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil to the UAE, H.E. Dr. Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of India and a member of AGDA’s Board of Trustees, and H.E. Ambassador Majid Al-Suwaidi, Director-General and Special Representative of the UAE COP28 Presidency, alongside distinguished AGDA and ECSSR management and faculty members and other notable experts. These discussions fostered cooperation in tackling contemporary global challenges, with sessions covering topics from governance to energy transition and economic security.

The two-day Hili Forum event, hosted at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort in Abu Dhabi, has brought together international thought leaders, experts, diplomats and respected academics to engage in discussions, panels and breakout sessions concentrating on a number of critical issues and challenges that are currently affecting the world. The talks are aimed at bringing an enlightening viewpoint to three overarching pillars in efforts to understand the evolving global landscape of Geopolitics, Geoeconomics, and Geotech.





