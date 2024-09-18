Dubai Municipality showcases the latest innovations and smart solutions at the 30th Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) World Congress

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 17, 2024: Dubai Municipality is participating in the 30th Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) World Congress which takes place in Dubai from 16 to 20 September 2024. The congress hosts leaders from the mobility, technology, and policy sectors to showcase the latest smart mobility and technological innovations Dubai Municipality will be implementing as part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. Dubai Municipality will present a range of smart solutions which are set to achieve this development and improve the quality of life in the Emirate.

Some of the latest and most cutting-edge innovations in environmental management and urban mobility are being showcased, including a mobile laboratory for air quality monitoring which relies on smart sensor technologies to measure the air quality in real time. This state-of-the-art solution will accurately monitor the city’s pollution levels and allow officials to make quick decisions to improve the air quality. In addition, Dubai Municipality will showcase its fully autonomous, AI-powered smart cleaning vehicle which requires no human intervention to operate.

By showcasing advanced technologies such as the mobile air quality monitoring laboratory and the autonomous vehicles, the Municipality aims to realize Dubai’s ambitions to build an integrated smart city that relies on technology to develop infrastructure and improve public services. Its goal is to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global destination for innovation, with a focus on providing sustainable solutions that enhance the efficiency of daily operations and ensure a brighter and more prosperous future.

Another key technology the Municipality is highlighting at the congress is high-resolution maps for autonomous vehicles, which are key elements in smart mobility systems development in Dubai. These maps contribute to enhancing the efficiency and safety of these vehicles and significantly advance the mobility experience.

As part of its efforts to preserve the marine environment, the municipality showcased a smart marine scraper designed to clean water bodies using artificial intelligence to collect waste efficiently while keeping the water clean. Dubai Municipality also presented smart monitoring systems for sewage networks that detect issues and malfunctions early, allowing for quick intervention responses to resolve them. In addition, the municipality showcased a mobile laboratory designed to monitor the quality of sand and earth, used in infrastructure projects.

Dubai Municipality’s participation in the 30th ITS World Congress reflects its commitment to pioneering the latest innovations and smart solutions that enhance the quality of life in the emirate and contribute to achieving sustainability and comprehensive development. The conference provides a key platform to interact with global experts in the field of technology and mobility, exchange ideas and experiences, and learn about the latest innovations and solutions that contribute to achieving a smart and sustainable future for Dubai.





