Prime Minister Sends Congratulations To President Of Chile
Date
9/18/2024 4:03:34 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent on Wednesday a cable of congratulations toPresident of the Republic of Chile Gabriel Boric on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.
