Biocomposites Acquires Remaining Shares In Manufacturers Of SYNICEMTM And Subiton Products

and Subiton antibiotic bone cements and preformed antibiotic-loaded spacers support surgeons' infection strategies

Laboratorios SL S.A. and Synergie Ingénierie Médicale S.A.R.L. are the manufacturers of SYNICEMTM

and Subiton products

KEELE, England, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocomposites , an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, is pleased to announce the of the remaining shares in Laboratorios SL S.A. and Synergie Ingénierie Médicale S.A.R.L. – gaining full control of the SYNICEMTM and Subiton product ranges.

SYNICEMTM and Subiton antibiotic bone cements are manufactured in-house using proprietary core polymer production and formulation, and are available in high and low viscosities. There are also gentamicin-loaded options to support cases with a high risk of infection.

The SYNICEMTM and Subiton preformed antibiotic-loaded spacers overcome the challenges of traditional intra-operative moulded and handmade spacers, supporting surgeons' revisions of the hip, knee and shoulder to preserve articular space and aid the treatment of infection. Precision engineered for consistency and structural uniformity, SYNICEMTM and Subiton spacers provide a high local concentration of gentamicin and provide case-by-case flexibility to save surgeons' time during their procedures.

Michael Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Biocomposites, said:

"Following our initial investment in the SYNICEMTM and Subiton product lines in 2022, we've been delighted with their market-leading performance. These products fully align with our strategic aim to lead in the innovation of products for use in cases involving bone and soft tissue infection. We look forward to leveraging Biocomposites' extensive distribution network to expand the reach of these products and serve more patients globally."

About

Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures, and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, USA, Argentina, Canada, China, and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds and bone cements for surgical use.

Its products regenerate bone and target infection risks across a variety of specialties, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle, podiatry, and sports injuries. Biocomposites products are now used in over one million procedures per annum and sold in more than 100 countries around the world. Please visit biocomposites

to learn more.

