ROCKWOOL A/S – Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Programme
Date
9/18/2024 3:45:57 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 52 – 2024
to nasdaq Copenhagen
18 September 2024
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the“Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 11 – 17 September 2024:
| Date
| Number of B shares
| Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
| Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
| [Accumulated, last announcement]
| 302,400
|
| 753,037,779
| 11 September 2024
| 1,600
| 2,813.10
| 4,500,960
| 12 September 2024
| 1,400
| 2,852.82
| 3,993,948
| 13 September 2024
| 1,500
| 2,891.11
| 4,336,665
| 16 September 2024
| 1,400
| 2,917.70
| 4,084,780
| 17 September 2024
| 1,400
| 2,977.48
| 4,168,472
| Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
| 309,700
|
| 774,122,604
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 363,583 B shares corresponding to 1.68 percent of the Company's total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 11 – 17 September 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments
SE-2024-52_EN
SE-2024-52_Transactions B shares
MENAFN18092024004107003653ID1108686311
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.