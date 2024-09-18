Nambu Ironware Swallow Pot By Akira Kikuchi Wins Silver In A' Kitchenware And Horeca Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nambu Ironware Swallow Pot

Innovative Two-in-One Tetsubin and Kyusu Design Combines Tradition and Modernity, Earning International Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected award in the field of kitchenware design, has announced Akira Kikuchi 's Nambu Ironware Swallow Pot as a Silver Winner in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Kikuchi's innovative design within the kitchenware industry, celebrating its unique blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern functionality.The Nambu Ironware Swallow Pot's award-winning design addresses the evolving needs of contemporary households, particularly smaller families seeking personalized, health-conscious kitchenware. By reimagining the classic Nambu Tetsubin for modern lifestyles, Kikuchi's design aligns with current trends in the industry while preserving the beneficial properties of traditional ironware.Kikuchi's award-winning design transforms the traditional round Nambu Tetsubin into a compact, square shape with clean lines, enhancing both aesthetics and functionality. The fixed, straight handle improves ease of use, while the spout's placement allows for effortless pouring. The Swallow Pot's dual functionality as a tetsubin and kyusu teapot sets it apart from enameled alternatives, providing health benefits by allowing iron to dissolve into the water.The Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to Akira Kikuchi's commitment to pushing the boundaries of kitchenware design. This recognition is expected to inspire further innovation within the Nambu Ironware Studio Oitomi and the broader kitchenware industry, as designers and manufacturers seek to create products that seamlessly integrate tradition and modernity.Team MembersNambu Ironware Swallow Pot was designed by Akira Kikuchi, with Kaito Kikuchi of Nambu Ironware Studio Oitomi serving as the Producer and Art Director. The project also involved a collaborative production partnership with Marusan Shikki Hidehira-nuri lacquerware manufacture.Interested parties may learn more at:About Akira KikuchiAkira Kikuchi is a Japanese artisan and designer associated with Nambu Ironware Studio Oitomi. With a deep respect for the 170-year legacy of Nambu Ironware, Kikuchi strives to preserve and share the enduring charm of this traditional craft while prioritizing sustainable production methods. As an artisan, Kikuchi recognizes the importance of iron as a foundational resource for human civilization and seeks to preserve its potential for the well-being of future generations.About Nambu Ironware Studio OitomiNambu Ironware Studio Oitomi, founded in 1848, boasts a 170-year history rooted in the craftsmanship of iron tea kettles used in Japanese tea ceremonies. The studio's artisans are dedicated to sustainable product manufacturing, utilizing traditional cast iron techniques and embracing iron as a sustainable natural material. Through their work, Nambu Ironware Studio Oitomi aims to contribute to the preservation of natural resources and the environment for future generations.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation, acknowledging creations that combine aesthetic appeal with high functionality. Recipients of this award are recognized for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through original innovations and notable impacts on everyday life. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to top-tier designs that showcase the exceptional expertise, talent, and creativity of their designers, as determined by a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics.About A' Design AwardThe A' Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding kitchenware designs from talented designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands. By participating in this award, entrants showcase their creativity and gain global recognition for their design excellence, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the kitchenware industry. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements, the A' Design Award promotes a global appreciation for the principles of good design, fostering a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following URL:

