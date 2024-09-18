(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gabriel Galipolo, the new leader of Brazil's Central Bank, has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent weeks.



Once viewed as President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's emissary, Galipolo has now transformed into a staunch inflation fighter.



This shift has caught investors off guard and reshaped monetary policy expectations in Latin America's largest economy.



Initially expected to implement interest rate cuts sought by the left-wing president, Galipolo's tone began to change about five weeks ago.



The 42-year-old Central authority started promising to do "whatever it takes" to lower inflation. On August 12, he made it clear that a rate hike was on the table.







Galipolo joined Brazil's Central Bank in 2023 as director of monetary policy. He previously served as deputy to Finance Minister Fernando Haddad. Lula nominated Galipolo as the next bank chief on August 28.



Following market backlash, Galipolo began working towards consensus. In June, policymakers unanimously decided to pause the easing cycle.



This decision came as currency weakening and robust economic growth fueled price increases and inflation expectations.

Lula's Pick for Central Bank Governor Takes Unexpected Hard Line

Brazilian traders had already begun pricing in rate hikes. These expectations intensified when Galipolo started emphasizing the possibility of tightening.



In August, he compared a central banker fearing rate hikes to a medical student afraid of blood.



Galipolo's assertion that policymakers feel "uncomfortable" with the bank's models showing future inflation "clearly" above target convinced economists of his seriousness.



The monetary authority forecasts annual inflation at 3.2% in the first quarter of 2026, above the 3% target.



Investors eagerly await Galipolo's testimony before the Senate on October 8. Traders and some economists already anticipate borrowing costs above 12% by early next year.



As Galipolo works to establish credibility, he must demonstrate commitment to the bank's mission of taming inflation.

