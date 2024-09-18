(MENAFN- The Rio Times) PDVSA has asked a US judge to delay the court-ordered auction of Citgo Petroleum's parent company until January.



The sale of PDV Holding's shares, initially scheduled for November 19, aims to satisfy approximately $20 billion in claims against Venezuela and PDVSA.



These claims stem from asset nationalizations during Hugo Chávez's presidency. The auction process has already faced delays.



Now, PDVSA's lawyers, controlled by President Nicolás Maduro's opponents, seek an additional pause until the new year.



This timing coincides with the start of Venezuela's next presidential term, potentially allowing a new administration to negotiate with creditors.



Maduro has clung to power despite opposition claims that he lost the July presidential election to rival Edmundo González.







The United States and other countries support the opposition's assertion. Even Venezuela's long-standing leftist allies in Brazil and Colombia have demanded Maduro provide evidence of his claimed victory.



In their filing to Judge Leonard Stark in Delaware, PDVSA's lawyers cited additional legal actions by creditors in New York and Texas courts.



These creditors seek possession of the US-based refinery's parent company. Arguments against PDVSA's request for the latest pause will be presented on September 18.

Venezuela Seeks Four-Month Pause in $20 Billion Citgo Sale

Complications have already forced Special Master Robert Pincus to delay his recommendation for the winning bid.



Elliott Investment Management is reportedly the leading bidder. A hearing on the creditor dispute is scheduled for October 1.



The sale will conclude a lengthy legal battle initiated by Crystallex International Corp., a Canadian mining company.



Crystallex pursued Citgo' parent company in court to collect an unpaid arbitration award after Chávez confiscated its gold deposit rights. Since then, numerous creditors have joined the process.



This complex situation highlights the intersection of Venezuela's political instability, international legal disputes, and the fate of its valuable oil assets.



The outcome of the Citgo auction could have significant implications for Venezuela's economy and its relationships with foreign investors and creditors.

MENAFN18092024007421016031ID1108686258