Amazon’S Multibillion-Dollar A.I. Chip Alliance: Intel’S Comeback And Ohio’S Tech Boom

This collaboration marks a significant shift in the AI chip landscape. Intel will produce AI chips for Amazon using its advanced 18A processor technology.



Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger believes this partnership will benefit both companies and their customers.



He states, "Intel's chip design and capabilities, combined with AWS's cloud services, will facilitate innovation across our shared ecosystem".



This collaboration may transform Ohio into an AI powerhouse. Intel plans to produce the custom AI chips at its Ohio facilities.







Additionally, AWS intends to invest $7.8 billion to expand its data center operations in the state.



The stock market reacted positively to the partnership announcement. Intel's shares jumped 2.68% on the Nasdaq, while Amazon's stock rose 1.08%. However, Intel's stock has fallen 55% since January 2024, reflecting ongoing challenges.



Intel faces significant hurdles in its history. The company plans to lay off 15,000 employees, equivalent to 15% of its workforce, as a cost-cutting measure.

Intel has also reduced its earnings projections and suspended dividend payments following a disappointing second quarter in 2024.



In the early 2000s, Intel reached a market value of nearly $500 billion. Today, the company is worth approximately $91 billion. With AI dominating the market, Intel now faces strong competitors like Nvidi and AMD.



Intel is working to improve its products and regain market relevance. The partnership with AWS for AI chip manufacturing is one of the company's initiatives in this process.



Pat Gelsinger acknowledges, "We have much work ahead to increase efficiency, improve profitability, and enhance our market competitiveness".



