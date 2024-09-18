Bay Of Lights: Elevating Cambodia As Premier ASEAN Financial And Tourism Destination

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



The Australian-ASEAN Business Forum celebrates 50 years of economic cooperation and regional partnerships.

These forums provided a prime opportunity to introduce Bay of Lights not simply as a symbol of Cambodia's potential, but as a transformative initiative that will reshape the region. Envisioned as a leading destination for international tourists and investors, Bay of Lights is poised to drive Cambodia's urban evolution while serving as a conduit for deeper economic partnerships between Cambodia, Australia, and the broader ASEAN bloc, opening new frontiers for growth and collaboration.

'Australia and ASEAN's longstanding partnership, based on mutual respect and shared goals, has led to significant growth in bilateral trade across various sectors,' said Michael Truong, Head of business development at Canopy Sands Development. 'With Cambodia serving as a gateway that connects both regions, the Bay of Lights is envisioned not just as city's transformation but as a community that will sustain this economic growth and collaborative efforts in our region.'

Spanning 934 hectares, the Bay of Lights project has already secured key international partnerships, making headlines with high-profile collaborations. Among them is a partnership with Australia's Greg Norman Golf Course Design, which is set to bring Cambodia's first USGA-standard 18+1-hole waterfront golf course to life. Major global hospitality leaderssuch as The Ascott Limited, IHG, and Radissonhave also signed on, with the aim of transforming the region's tourism landscape and delivering substantial cultural and economic benefits to both Cambodia and ASEAN.

Strategically leveraging Cambodia's location at the crossroads of the ASEAN-Australia economic corridor, the project is primed to benefit from thriving regional trade dynamics. Australia's trade with ASEAN nations reached USD 183.4 billion in 2023, surpassing trade with key economies like Japan and the United States. Buoyed by trade agreements including the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (AANZFTA) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Bay of Lights is positioned to become a premier financial and investment hub, drawing global investors seeking to tap into Southeast Asia's flourishing markets.

With this strategic vision and robust partnerships, Bay of Lights is set to become a flagship destination for cultural tourism and international investment in Southeast Asia and beyond.

Bay of Lights

Bay of Lights is a pioneering development reshaping the skyline of Sihanoukville, Cambodia. With an investment of USD 16 billion, this sprawling 934-hectare beachfront project has been meticulously master-planned to feature nine distinctive districts supporting the initiative's six core pillars: Financial Services, Tourism, Education, Entertainment & Lifestyle, Health & Wellness, as well as Art & Culture. Driven by a vision to create a world-class financial and tourism hub, Bay of Lights design encourages a sense of connectivity between diverse sectors and stimulating economic growth.



