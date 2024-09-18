(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release

Nokia and iSAT Africa to enhance rural coverage in Liberia



Partnership to enhance rural connectivity in Liberia, covering approximately 200 sites over the next three years.

Partnership aims to reduce the digital divide by providing reliable, affordable access to underserved rural communities. The deployment features lean, energy-efficient technologies, including AirScale portfolio and the MantaRay Network Management System.

18 September 2024

Monrovia, Liberia – today announced a strategic partnership with iSAT Africa to enhance rural connectivity in Liberia, aiming to bridge the digital divide and bring reliable, affordable network access to underserved communities. This deployment will span over three years and cover approximately 200 sites across rural areas in Liberia.

The Nokia Rural Connect solution, including Nokia's industry-leading AirScale radio portfolio including Massive MIMO radios, remote radio heads, and base stations. iSAT Africa will also benefit from Nokia's MantaRay Network Management solutions which will deliver a unified, automated view of the network, enhancing both monitoring and management capabilities, addressing critical challenges such as limited coverage and the wide digital divide in rural regions.

By extending network coverage beyond major cities, this partnership aims to drive socio-economic development in Liberia's remote areas. The 200-site deployment will expand iSAT Africa's network reach, offering mobile network operators a cutting-edge solution that is both cost-effective and highly efficient. This expansion will help rural communities access critical services, thus driving social and economic progress in the region.

Osama Said, Customer Team Head, West Africa and Enterprise at Nokia, said: “We are proud to collaborate with iSAT Africa on this important initiative to enhance connectivity in rural Liberia. Our Rural Connect solution ensures robust coverage in remote areas, enabling voice and data services for communities that have been historically underserved. This partnership represents a significant step toward reducing the digital divide and fostering socio-economic development.”

Said Rakesh Kukreja, Founder and Managing Director at iSAT Africa, said: “Our partnership with Nokia underscores our commitment to reducing the digital divide and enabling greater connectivity across Liberia. The Nokia Rural Connect solution offers lean, energy-efficient, and easy-to-deploy technologies that allow us to extend coverage into underserved areas. This deployment will strengthen our position as a leader in providing Networks-as-a-Service and improve lives by enabling reliable voice and data services and connect the unconnected.”

The partnership highlights the commitment of both companies to driving digital inclusion and bringing the benefits of connectivity to all corners of the country.

Information and additional resources

Webpage: Airscale Radio Access

Webpage: MantaRay NM

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media inquiries

Nokia Press Office

Email: ...

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube