Novaturas Presents Next Summer Destinations And The Widest Range Of Travels In The Region

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Novaturas Group, the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, announces its summer holiday programme for 2025. The company operating in this for the longest period – presenting its 26th summer season – will continue to offer the widest range of leisure and sightseeing trips in the region.

“With the launch of the 2025 summer programme, we invite customers to choose from a wide range of flights and hotels, as well as to use extra benefits. We offer both the most popular holiday destinations and those that have been rediscovered and established in recent years. We monitor our customers' preferences and strive to ensure that we offer the destinations with the greatest potential. In addition, as the leader in the Baltic tourism market, we are always looking for new experiences and benefits to motivate our customers to plan their holidays in advance and to give us a competitive advantage as a company,” says Kristijonas Kaikaris, CEO of Novaturas Group.

Lithuanian travellers can choose from a total of 16 different leisure destinations for their 2025 summer holidays, Latvians – 13, and Estonians also 13. Destinations on offer in all markets include the Greek islands, Montenegro, Turkey, Cyprus, Spain, Italy, Tunisia, and other resorts. In addition, Lithuanian travellers can enjoy a wide range of sightseeing trip options, from the popular Paris and Rome or nearby trips to Poland and the Czech Republic to travellers' favourite and new gourmet experiences in Corsica, Morocco, France, Iceland, Mongolia, Italy, Portugal, Madeira, and elsewhere.

The company has expanded next summer range of sightseeing tours by around 10%, compared to this year. For those who want to explore new places and attractions with experienced tour guides during their holidays, Novaturas offers as many as 129 different programmes around the world: 63 sightseeing routes by plane and 66 routes by coach.

Sightseeing trips by plane include Mongolia, Iceland, Tunisia and Djerba Island, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and a wide range of weekend getaways. In line with the growing interest in destinations known for their scenic nature, the range of coach tours includes southern Sweden, Romania, North Macedonia with a stay at Lake Ohrid, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, southern Norway, and a variety of other options for families, couples, groups of friends, or solo travellers.

Attractive extra benefit package for advance planners

To celebrate the presentation of the summer season programme, Novaturas customers from Lithuania will be able to win a week of rest and recreation in Calabria, customers from Latvia – in Sicily, and customers from Estonia – in Barcelona.

In addition, Novaturas is offering its customers attractive extra benefits. Travellers who book next summer season trips will be able to take advantage of a free service package worth up to EUR 103, which will offer flexibility and even more comfort. This package includes a free change of recreational or sightseeing trip, allowing you to adjust the date, duration, hotel, room type, destination and/or season. The free package also includes a traveller's name change service. Novaturas will also provide early bookers of summer travel with the opportunity to choose their plane seats for free.



Other benefits offered during the early bookings include favourable down payment terms for travellers. Novaturas will charge customers a down payment of EUR 75 per person, regardless of the total cost of the trip. Together with the start of the 2025 summer season, Novaturas is also introducing a new Goldflex Multiple service to its customers, which allows unlimited trip changes. To encourage direct sales, the company is offering an additional discount when purchasing trips on its website.



Focus on hotel supply and new changes



Novaturas pays considerable attention to the selection of hotels to ensure quality and other values for its customers. The company will renew at least 10% of its hotel offering in all summer destinations, with the planned renewal exceeding 20% in some of them.

In line with its customers' needs, Novaturas is offering the most successful hotels for next summer, as well as exciting new spots in the resorts of Barcelona's Costa Dorada, Madeira,, the popular Montenegro and other. A major renewal of the hotel range is also planned in Mallorca. The Cyprus destination, re-launched last season, will also offer a wide range of hotels in the resorts of Ayia Napa, Limassol, Protaras, and Larnaca. Travellers can now find the new summer hotel range, while the company will further expand its accommodation offer in certain destinations.

About the company



Novaturas Group is the largest and the only charter flights' local tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter trips to more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 tours. Based on audited data, in 2023 Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 208,3 million and served 259 000 passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.



