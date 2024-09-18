James Dobbs Of Chicago Medinah Shriners Hospital Committee Speaks To Volunteers From American Metalcraft

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

James Dobbs, of Chicago, Speaking On Behalf Of Medinah Shriners Hospital Committee

James Dobbs, Of Chicago, James Dobbs, of Chicago, A Medinah Shriners Hospital Committee Member

American Metalwork Volunteers, Making Capes For Kids

American Metalwork Volunteers, Making Capes For Kids

James Dobbs, of Chicago, a Medinah Shriners Hospital Committee Member Meet With American Metalcraft And Spoke With Them About Shriner's Chicago

- James DobbsCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- James Dobbs, A Medinah Shriners Hospital Committee Member in Chicago, recently had the honor of speaking to a group of dedicated volunteers from American Metalcraft . The Chicago-based company, known for its craftsmanship. American Metalcraft organized a heartwarming initiative to create custom-made capes for patients at the Shriners Hospital Chicago. Each cape was adorned with inspirational messages, offering encouragement and strength to the children during their treatment.James Dobbs, a respected figure in the Chicago community, was thrilled to meet the volunteers behind this incredible project. He took the opportunity to personally thank them for their selfless efforts and spoke passionately about the vital work Shriners Hospital does in providing specialized medical care to children in need.When asked what he thought of the capes and messages James Dobbs said: "There are countless challenging moments in each of our patients' journeys, inflection points, where they are tested and need to find the strength to move forward. What American Metalcraft did today will help provide that love, support, and inspiration.""The dedication and kindness shown by the team at American Metalcraft are truly inspiring," said Dobbs. "The capes they've made will not only bring comfort to our patients but will serve as a reminder of the incredible support they have from the community."The event served as a chance for the volunteers to share their own stories and words of encouragement. Many were moved by the resilience of the young patients they were supporting. Dobbs expressed his deep gratitude and emphasized the lasting impact that such gestures of kindness have on the children and their families.Shriners Hospitals for Children continues to be a beacon of hope, providing life-changing care and uplifting experiences for its patients. James Dobbs, through his involvement with Medinah Shriners Hospital Chicago, remains committed to fostering strong community ties and supporting efforts that make a real difference in the lives of young patients.For more information about Shriners, or to learn how you can get involved, please visit the Shriners website:

James Dobbs

Wilmette Park Lodge

+1 847-924-4081

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.