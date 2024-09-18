Tikkno For Information Technology, Marketing And Business Management Services Is Accepted Into Fastercapital's Program

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, United Arab Emirates FasterCapital, a global accelerator and incubator, is excited to announce that Tikkno, a dynamic provider of technical and professional services, has joined its prestigious acceleration program. Tikkno was established to address the growing demand for comprehensive solutions across various business fields, aiming to support growth and success through its specialized services.

Tikkno is based in Libya and is seeking to raise $100,000 to expand and enhance its offerings. The company delivers a broad spectrum of services, including Information Technology, Marketing, Business Management, Design, Training, and Education. With a dedicated team of experts, Tikkno is poised to help businesses and organizations navigate the complexities of today's competitive market. The company is founded by Eaisal Abdlhafid.

Challenges Addressed by Tikkno:

Outdated Systems: Helping businesses update and improve their technical infrastructure.

Target Audience Reach: Crafting effective marketing strategies to stand out in competitive markets.

Operational Efficiency: Providing consulting services to improve business processes and decision-making.

Brand Identity: Offering innovative design services that enhance brand visibility and customer attraction.

Employee Skill Development: Creating training programs to keep employee skills current and competitive.

Educational Needs: Developing programs to improve the knowledge and skills of students aged 11 to 18.

Solutions Offered by Tikkno:

Technical Solutions: Including software development, IT infrastructure improvements, and modern system implementation.

Marketing Strategies: Customized digital marketing campaigns and SEO services to increase online visibility and audience engagement.

Business Consulting: Enhancing operational processes and developing strategies for sustainable growth.

Innovative Designs: Creating compelling design solutions to strengthen brand identity.

Training Programs: Specialized training to enhance employee skills and efficiency.

Educational Programs: Comprehensive educational initiatives aimed at improving students' academic performance and essential skills.

"We are confident that with our support, Tikkno will significantly impact various business sectors and drive sustainable success." commented Hesham Zreik , CEO of FasterCapital.



About Tikkno

Tikkno is dedicated to offering comprehensive technical and professional services to businesses and organizations. With expertise in Information Technology, Marketing, Business Management, Design, Training, and Education, Tikkno aims to help its clients overcome challenges and achieve lasting success in their respective markets.



About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global accelerator and incubator that supports startups and entrepreneurs in various stages of development. With a unique approach to funding and mentoring, FasterCapital helps businesses grow and scale by providing the necessary resources, expertise, and networks to succeed in the competitive market





