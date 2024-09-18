Sightsavers India Announces A Collaboration With Authors Aditya Gupta And Himani Chandorkar To Help Small Businesses In Upscaling

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, 18th September, 2024 – Sightsavers India is excited to announce a unique collaboration with authors Mr Aditya Gupta and Mrs Himani Chandorkar, aimed at enabling livelihood opportunities and economic empowerment for individuals with disabilities, especially women. Through this campaign, supporters will receive copies of their latest book, Scaling Small Businesses, as a token of appreciation for joining us in this transformative mission.



Two key objectives drive the campaign:



Empowering Small Enterprises: The is an anthology of simple and actionable ideas designed to solve common business challenges that often hinder growth. Drawing on decades of experience, Mr Gupta and Mrs Chandorkar have crafted a guide that can help small enterprises thrive and expand, benefiting thousands of entrepreneurs across the country. The knowledge shared in this book has the potential to create a ripple effect, amplifying opportunities for small businesses far and wide.



Promoting Economic Empowerment: What makes this campaign truly special is its dual focus on knowledge-sharing and social responsibility. All net proceeds from the book will be used to support Sightsavers India\'s Social Inclusion programme, which aims to enable persons with disabilities, particularly women, to achieve economic independence. By participating in this campaign, supporters are not only investing in their own personal and professional growth but also contributing to a larger movement that promotes inclusion and empowerment.



RN Mohanty, CEO of Sightsavers India,“This collaboration is a perfect blend of knowledge and purpose, offering a unique opportunity to support economic empowerment for persons with disabilities, especially women. Through the book, Scaling Small Businesses, Mr Aditya Gupta and Mrs Himani Chandorkar share business insights from their decades of experience while creating livelihood opportunities and driving positive change. We are grateful for their partnership and for the collective impact we can make together in promoting inclusion and ensuring equal opportunities for individuals with disabilities, including those with visual impairments, to reach their full potential.”



Aditya Gupta, Founder-The Rug Republic and Author said, \"This book shares management ideas that have been thoughtfully crafted and successfully implemented at Sharda Exports and The Rug Republic over the years. From our inception in 1991 to now, these real-life ideas have evolved internally and have proven to be effective in driving growth. By contributing to Sightsavers India\'s initiative through this book, we aim to extend these benefits to others while also supporting a cause that is close to our hearts-empowering individuals with disabilities to achieve economic independence.\"



Himani Chandorkar-Etude 360, Acumen 360 and Author said,“In my 17 years of HR consulting experience with over 200 clients, I\'ve seen firsthand that the real challenge lies not in initiating ideas but in consistently implementing them. Simplicity, follow-up, incentives, leadership, and work-life balance are crucial to success. Through this book, we hope to inspire practical change in small businesses while also contributing to Sightsavers India\'s mission of economic empowerment for persons with disabilities. The multiplier effect of this progress will be our most meaningful reward, knowing that it helps create livelihood opportunities.”

