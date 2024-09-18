عربي


Qatar's Permanent Representative Meets UN Deputy Secretary-General

9/18/2024 3:03:03 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani met Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations H E Amina Mohammed at the UN headquarters in New York. During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on priorities for the United Nations during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

The Peninsula

