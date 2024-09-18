Hydrogenpro CEO Highlights Major Growth Opportunities And Key Hydrogen Projects At Pareto Securities' Energy Conference

HydrogenPro, among the top renewable hydrogen leaders, is currently delivering on two of the world's major hydrogen projects, namely the Salzgitter project in Germany and the Aces project in Utah, USA, and is reporting a prioritized pipeline estimated at 2,4 billion USD. The company recently announced its plans to invest 70 MNOK in a 350 MW plant to increase the manufacturing of its groundbreaking 3rd generation technology that will give the company a competitive edge, offering a significantly more effective electrolyzer.

Since its first IPO in 2020, the company has gone from being a distributor of high pressure alkaline electrolyzers to becoming a technology owner and an original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Last year the company had a record-breaking revenue of more than 500 MNOK and the number of employees has increased by more than 20 times.



HydrogenPros' CEO, Jarle Dragvik comments that "we have proven that our business model works. It is flexible and scalable, and we have recurring revenues. We are also one of the very few producers that has actually produced and delivered and tested our products and services on highly demanding clients and partners like Andritz and Mitsubishi Heavy industries. Based on our experiences and our technology, we are well positioned in the growing hydrogen market."

