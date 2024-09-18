Travelingwiki Foundation Announces Two Added Ways Of Connecting With Travel & Employment Resources, Now In 11 Languages

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TravelingWiki Foundation engaging recently with thirty US Senators, multiple Governors, the White House, and approximately ten ambassadors. Photo collage includes extensive DC engagement.

TravelingWiki Foundation Announces Two Additional Ways of Connecting With its Free Special Needs & Employment Resources, Now Offered Free in 11 Languages

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TravelingWiki Foundation announces two new methods of connecting with its non-profit employment and travel resources, now offered in 11 languages: English, Spanish, French, German, Mandarin, Japanese, Hebrew, Arabic, Portuguese, Russian & Hindi.

TravelingWiki Foundation is the largest non-profit online resource globally to document resources for the non-visible disability community at US Airports. As part of that work, calls are referred to TravelingWiki Foundation from a variety of sources to serve the traveling public with information about free resources that are now offered in 11 languages. TravelingWiki Foundation is also a leader in job match facilitation for the Autism community. Recent engagement in Iowa has included an interview broadcast across Iowa with the local ABC affiliate ( ).

In advance of TravelingWiki Foundation holding the first ever NeurIPS Neurodiversity Affinity Workshop (see ), TravelingWiki Foundation is attending a series of Bay Area events leveraging AI and technology more broadly. During those events, TravelingWiki Foundation announced three expanded lines offering audio communication: (1) 641-7-AUTISM; (2) 224-NO-BULLY; and (3) 781-2-TRAVEL.

In addition, services are offered via @TravelingWiki on YouTube. TravelingWiki Foundation has heard from stakeholders that engage our organization about the importance of work to augment access to travel resources and the need to recognize the realities of the communities served. TravelingWiki Foundation takes the offering of free services to Special Needs community members very seriously. The expanded phone lines are emblematic of the rapid growth of free services offered by TravelingWiki Foundation as well as the engagement from across the world as to our services offered in 11 languages.

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter , notes,“The extension of methods of connecting with TravelingWiki Foundation is necessary due to the dramatic growth of the foundation and the rapid expansion in need for our services. We stand ready to assist with those community members in the areas we serve with free resources in 11 languages.”

More information about the Silicon Valley engagement this week is available by contacting TravelingWiki Foundation at (641) 7-AUTISM or TravelingWiki.

Connect With The Above Stakeholder:

TravelingWiki Foundation Website:

TravelingWiki Foundation YouTube: @TravelingWiki (via YouTube)

TravelingWiki Foundation LinkedIn:

Jonathan Sutter

TravelingWiki Foundation

+1 404-403-3333

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.