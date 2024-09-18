Envoy, UNGA President Discuss Strengthening Multilateralism
Date
9/18/2024 2:29:36 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
New York: Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani met with President of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly H E Philemon Yang, at the Office of the President of the UN General Assembly in New York. They discussed the most important common priorities for Qatar and the Office of the President of the UN General Assembly during the 79th session, with the aim of strengthening international cooperation and multilateral action. The Permanent Representative congratulated Yang on assuming the position, affirming Qatar's full support for the initiatives put forward by the Office of the President of the General Assembly.
MENAFN18092024000063011010ID1108686077
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.