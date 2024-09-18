Envoy, UNGA President Discuss Strengthening Multilateralism

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani met with President of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly H E Philemon Yang, at the Office of the President of the UN General Assembly in New York. They discussed the most important common priorities for Qatar and the Office of the President of the UN General Assembly during the 79th session, with the aim of strengthening international cooperation and multilateral action. The Permanent Representative congratulated Yang on assuming the position, affirming Qatar's full support for the initiatives put forward by the Office of the President of the General Assembly.