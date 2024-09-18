Members Of Diplomatic Corps Accredited In Azerbaijan Arrive In Sugovushan
9/18/2024 2:22:00 AM
A delegation consisting of diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan,
including military attachés and heads of international
organizations, arrived in Sugovushan village of Aghdara region,
Azernews reports.
Further to the information, more than 60 diplomats, including 20
ambassadors, accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the
President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs
Department of the Presidential Administration, are participating in
the visit.
During the visit, the diplomats and military attachés had the
opportunity to get acquainted with the restoration and
reconstruction projects implemented in Sugovushan.
The delegation visited the main infrastructure facilities,
including the Sugovushan and Sarsang reservoirs, as well as the
Yukhari Vang hydropower plant, which plays an important role in the
recovery of the economy of the liberated territories and energy
supply.
The visit of the representatives of the diplomatic corps made it
possible to evaluate the scope of the works carried out and the
prospects of the region, as well as the efforts of our country in
the direction of ensuring sustainable development and peaceful
integration of the lands freed from occupation.
