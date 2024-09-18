Assistant To Azerbaijani President Shares Post On Visit To Kalbajar With Diplomatic Corps

(MENAFN- AzerNews) We are on a visit to Kalbajar with the corps, departing from Naftalan, which had been on the frontline of Armenia's military for many years. After the anti-terror operation, access to Kalbajar, surrounded by mountains, has significantly improved through the Aghdara region.

Azernews reports that Assistant to President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev wrote this in a post on X. He also mentioned his current visit to Sarsang Reservoir as well as newly inaugurated residential buildings, and industrial and cultural facilities in this liberated territory. In his post, H.hajiyev also shared videos regarding his visit to Sarsang together with the members of the diplomatic corps.

The Azerbaijani official also noted the Armenian aggression and occupation of the Azerbaijani lands until the liberation of these territories.