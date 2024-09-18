Assistant To Azerbaijani President Shares Post On Visit To Kalbajar With Diplomatic Corps
9/18/2024 2:22:00 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
We are on a visit to Kalbajar with the diplomatic corps,
departing from Naftalan, which had been on the frontline of
Armenia's military Occupation for many years. After the anti-terror
operation, access to Kalbajar, surrounded by mountains, has
significantly improved through the Aghdara region.
Azernews reports that Assistant to President of
Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev wrote this in a post on X. He also
mentioned his current visit to Sarsang Reservoir as well as newly
inaugurated residential buildings, and industrial and cultural
facilities in this liberated territory. In his post, H.hajiyev also
shared videos regarding his visit to Sarsang together with the
members of the diplomatic corps.
The Azerbaijani official also noted the Armenian aggression and
occupation of the Azerbaijani lands until the liberation of these
territories.
