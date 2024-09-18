Kuwait Oil Price Up 84 Cents To USD 74.54 Pb
9/18/2024 2:16:52 AM
KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 84 cents to USD 74.54 per barrel on Tuesday as opposed to USD 73.70 pb on Monday, said the Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.
The price of the brent crude and West Texas Intermediate went up respectively by 95 cents and USD 1.10 to settle at USD 73.70 per barrel and USD 71.41 pb. (end) km
