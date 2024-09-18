Kuwait Oil Price Up 84 Cents To USD 74.54 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 84 cents to USD 74.54 per barrel on Tuesday as opposed to USD 73.70 pb on Monday, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.

The price of the and West Texas Intermediate went up respectively by 95 cents and USD 1.10 to settle at USD 73.70 per barrel and USD 71.41 pb. (end) km

