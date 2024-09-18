(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading multi-asset CFD broker, Vantage Markets (or "Vantage"), marks its 15th anniversary today, celebrating 15 years of innovating the ultimate trading machine*. Like a well-oiled machine, Vantage has spent the past decade and a half building, innovating and refining its intuitive trading platforms that integrate cutting-edge technology, to meet the evolving needs of traders.

Vantage Markets celebrates 15 years innovating the ultimate trading machine

To commemorate this milestone, Vantage has unveiled a new anniversary logo, symbolising the trust, security and reliability that have defined its journey. From now until the end of the year, clients can expect client appreciation events, exclusive interviews, and exciting regional promotions.

Since its incorporation, Vantage has achieved significant milestones that have shaped its growth. The rebranding from VantageFX to Vantage in 2021 marked a pivotal shift, expanding from forex CFDs to a broader range of CFD products, including Indices, Shares, Commodities, ETFs, and Bonds. This strategic evolution laid the groundwork for Vantage's rise as a leading multi-asset CFD broker, now serving over 5 million clients.

In 2022, Vantage entered the world of motorsport sponsorship with NEOM McLaren Extreme E, highlighting the company's commitment to sustainability and innovation. In the media landscape, the partnership with Bloomberg Media Studios to create "The Vantage View" video series has significantly enhanced Vantage's visibility and engagement in financial market trends and intelligence.

Geraldine Goh, Chief Marketing Officer said, "One of my most memorable experiences at Vantage has been witnessing the company's international expansion firsthand. From opening new international offices to adapting our services to meet the unique needs of traders across different regions, the collaborative spirit within our teams turned every challenge into an opportunity."

Vantage's dedication to enhancing user experience is evident through its integration with TradingView and the recent refresh of its website. The launch of copy trading on the Vantage App and the revamped Indices CFDs product offering further underscore the company's commitment to providing intuitive, user-friendly solutions that help traders diversify their portfolios at a lower cost.

Beyond trading, Vantage has also made significant contributions to corporate social responsibility, including supporting UNESCO's education initiatives and making a $100,000 donation to the UNHCR for refugee programs in Australia.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer at Vantage, says, "Expanding our international presence has been a defining moment for Vantage. Starting as a local broker and evolving into an international player required us to build a strong reputation for trust, transparency, and regulatory compliance. This foundation allowed us to adapt and innovate, providing traders across various regions with advanced tools and technology. As we celebrate 15 years, our commitment to excellence remains unwavering, and we're excited to continue this journey, supporting our clients in their trading activities."

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app , and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

RISK WARNING: CFD trading carries significant risks. You could lose more than your initial investment.

*Disclaimer: 'The Ultimate Trading Machine' is a marketing term and does not imply guaranteed performance. CFDs involve significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

