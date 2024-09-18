Sampo Plc: Managers’ Transactions (Wennerklint)
Date
9/18/2024 2:16:00 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 18 September 2024 at 9:00 am
Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Wennerklint)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ricard Wennerklint
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 77380/18/14
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-16
Venue: NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S (XCSE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: EXERCISE OF EQUITY SWAP
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,500 Unit price: 41.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 2,500 Volume weighted average price: 41.5 EUR
SAMPO PLC
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
MENAFN18092024004107003653ID1108685998
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.